The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 13, 2020

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (STL.News) The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq:KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020, before the market opens. Kraft Heinz will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time that day to review and discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

The earnings release and live audio webcast of Kraft Heinz’s earnings conference call can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call through the same website.