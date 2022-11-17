The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3

press release

PRESS RELEASE. After 4 editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, The Hop takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives.

17 November 2022, A Coruña, Spain — The fourth edition of The Hop comes to a close this year, ending a cycle of 4 editions in which more than 35 pilot projects were undertaken in Spain and Brazil. The fourth edition included different leading startups and companies such as MIT, IE, Amazon, and more. In its fifth edition TheHop will focus on WEB 3, searching the entrepreneur ecosystem for use cases related to Metaverse, tokenization of assets, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and DAOs.

TheHop Web3 Ventures

TheHop will change its name to TheHop Web3 Ventures, placing focus on use cases related to the tokenization of assets, cryptocurrency, NFTs, Metaverse, and DAOs. TheHop Web3 Ventures begins this new program with three main collaborators: Telefónica Tech, Bit2me, and AWS, with which it will begin its first projects. TheHop will also have the full support of VALHALLA as Innovation Partner.

Program Evolution

TheHop has evolved every year, initially focusing on key areas of the Estrella Galicia group and, since 2020, with the main focus on the use of digital solutions which bring value to hospitality and the end consumer, obtaining multiple insights of value and promoting different initiatives.

The evolution of TheHop has been unstoppable, adapting to the needs and opportunities of the company and the market. For this reason, TheHop is now going a step further to become TheHop Web3 Ventures, the vehicle for Web3 innovation of MOVE Estrella Galicia Digital through which the company will approach this new ecosystem.

The Move to Web3

Over the last few years, Web3 has experienced a huge growth in global adoption, and many companies are starting to position themselves in this new territory, from major technology companies to automotive companies and restaurant chains.

JJ Delgado, General Manager of MOVE Estrella Galicia Digital, stated that:

“In line with our philosophy of doing things differently, we are going to immerse ourselves in the Web3 ecosystem to create and incorporate solutions that bring value to our community. We recently announced our commitment to decentralise BigCrafters.com, the marketplace for artisan products which we launched a few months ago, and where we are going to identify Web3 use cases which allow us to work towards our goal”.

The aim of TheHop Web3 Ventures is to develop new internal capacities, explore the new opportunities potentially offered by Web3 and co-create different initiatives with companies that are key in the Web3 ecosystem in areas such as NFTs, cryptocurrencies, tokenization DAOs and Metaverse, using the methodology, network and learnings obtained through TheHop.

Gerard Gracia Arcas, Head of Digital Business Innovation at MOVE Estrella Galicia Digital, stated that:

“TheHop Web3 Ventures starts this new adventure accompanied by three

collaborators that are key in this sector, Telefónica Tech, Bit2Me, and AWS, and will be incorporating new allies in the coming months. Any Web3 company will be able to connect with TheHop through its new website to propose projects to bring value to the initiatives we are to undertake, and we will approach each of them based on the needs of each Project”.

In 2023 the public can expect to see the first Web3 projects promoted by TheHop, and with a slew of varying initiatives already in the works, next year promises to bring exciting new developments from The Hop Web3 Ventures.

