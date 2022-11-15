The Grand WAHED PitchFest – Pitch Your Idea and Win 25,000 USDT

press release

PRESS RELEASE. WAHED is delighted to announce the Grand WAHED Pitchfest, an opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators to secure funding for their next world-changing idea. Founders are invited to present their ideas to the WAHED Team, and the most innovative idea stands to win 25,000 USDT in a funding grant.

With the cryptocurrency market being rocked by the collapse of FTX, the WAHED Team wants to go back to basics and keep incentivising innovation in Web 3.0. Bull markets come and go, but the desire to drive value independent of this price action deserves to be rewarded. Builders, entrepreneurs and the world’s brightest minds are coming together to deliver on the lofty promises of Web 3.0. WAHED is bringing together an expansive community of philanthropists, donors and investors who can make this vision a reality.

WAHED is focused on working with start-ups and businesses that embrace sustainability. Ideas that stand to bring social and environmental value while generating profits deserve guidance and strategic assistance. If you believe that your idea has what it takes to bring about real-world change, become a part of the Grand WAHED Pitchfest by following the link below.

About WAHED

WAHED is a next-generation investment platform and ecosystem powered by WAHED Coin. By embracing blockchain technology, WAHED aims to improve transparency in investment and philanthropic initiatives. Thanks to the global nature of blockchains and cryptocurrency, anyone can get involved in nurturing the exciting start-ups of tomorrow that live on the cutting edge.

The WAHED team brings decades of multidisciplinary leadership and expertise from across the world. Having overseen and scaled projects in Europe, Asia and Africa, the WAHED team brings a proven track record of building businesses that provide value to millions all over the world.

The WAHED vision of aiding philanthropic comes to fruition alongside the desire to create real-world value. Successful start-ups drive more funds, and these can be deployed to people, places and causes where it is most required. Prosperity will drive social action in a sustainable and actionaly manner.

WAHED Coin will be available for trading on LBank from the 5th of December 2022. You can find more information on WAHED Coin and the ecosystem roadmap on the whitepaper.

How To Get Involved

Applications are open from the 14th to the 28th of November. Founders from all over the world are welcome to apply. Click here for details on entry requirements, documentation and how to ensure that your application is accepted by the judging panel.

The WAHED Team will review the applications, and the winners will be announced on the [date] via our social platforms.

Stay up to date on partnerships and developments at WAHED by following on Facebook and Twitter. Join the community on Discord to ensure you are the first to hear if your application to the Grand WAHED Pitchfest is successful. Visit the official website for more information.







This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It