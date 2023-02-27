The Brass Rail – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a review on The Brass Rail in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The review was positive, and we encourage residents in the St. Louis region to review it and get acquainted with this family-owned business.

While most restaurants struggle for help now, this place has such a high volume that their staff genuinely love and appreciate their jobs and do their best to secure high customer satisfaction, which is not easy in an upscale business model.