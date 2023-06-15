Thai Village Restaurant Added to Restaurant Directory

Thai Village Restaurant has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News.
Batavia, IL (STL.News) Thai Village Restaurant has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News. The Editor in Chief decided to add this establishment that has served excellent Thai cuisine to the community for approximately 25 years. CLICK to view the listing.
It is under new ownership and management, which appears to be suitable for the restaurant after dining there on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and it was worth going out of our direction for 1.5 hours to experience this establishment and to meet the new owner and her mother. They migrated to the U.S. 1.5 years ago to purchase this establishment and will soon take over another Thai restaurant on June 19.
The inclusion into our restaurant directory is not paid promotion. We added them because of the time in the business serving the community, its cuisine and service quality, and its high online reviews.
We highly recommend this establishment. Our experience could not have been better, and the people could not have been more pleasant than they were.
We will publish a restaurant review soon, posted under the “Entertainment” category of STL.News.
Address and phone:
4 North Batavia Avenue
Batavia, Illinois 60510
Telephone: 630-879-5495
Email: US.HappyTummies@gmail.com
