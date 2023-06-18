Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Added to Restaurant Directory

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News due to their length of time in business, high online reviews, and recent expansion.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen in O’Fallon, MO, has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News. They were selected to be added due to their length of time in business, their high online reviews, and the recent expansion of this location. CLICK to view the listing.

Currently, they have four locations with more under consideration:

The O’Fallon location expanded its space and remodeled the entire facility in late 2022 to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The expansion added approximately 1250 square feet allowing them to add a bar and expand the storage and kitchen to increase the production in the kitchen for the expansion. It has been a huge success. Additionally, this location has a popular new server named “Thaiger,” a robotic food runner. He works cheaply and shows up on time each day. The customers love Thaiger, especially the kids!

The decorations are imported from Thailand and hand-picked by the owner, Sasi. She is proud of her heritage and wants her customers to experience the Thai culture.

The owner of Thai Kitchen, Sasimonthon Ongargsutthikul, has served authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region for over twenty years.

She migrated to the U.S. in 1995 with her husband and two children.

Inclusion into the restaurant directory is solely at the discretion of the Editor in Chief, based on factors like length of time in business, customer reviews, its relevance to the community, and more.