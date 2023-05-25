Thai Kitchen Expanding its Operation to City of St. Louis

Thai Kitchen expanding its operations to the City of St. Louis, offering delivery and pickup.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen is a popular Thai restaurant with four locations across the St. Louis region that has executed a lease with CloudKitchens on Hampton to open a kitchen sometime in June 2023 that will offer their Thai cuisine for pickup and delivery only.

CloudKitchens offers a ghost kitchen facility on Hampton Avenue, approximately 1/2 mile south of I-44. There is no dine-in space. Instead, they operate the kitchens and provide an ordering system, general maintenance, storage, and support so restaurants or chefs can focus on preparing great cuisines sold online for pick up or delivery.

Ghost kitchens are a new concept that makes it easy for restaurants to expand to new communities without the brick-and-mortar expense. As a result, many restaurant sales are not exceeding 50% online, with some Asian restaurants accounting for as much as 75% of online sales.

The ghost kitchen facility has 25 kitchens, with approximately 12 leased, offering the same pickup and delivery options.

Address:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

