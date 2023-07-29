Facebook Twitter
Thai Kitchen Announces Sunday Brunch Buffet Menu for July 30

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon announces its Sunday Brunch Buffet menu for Sunday, July 30, 2023

O’Fallon, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has announced on its news blog the menu items for its Sunday Brunch Buffet scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The O’Fallon location is the only location with the Sunday Brunch Buffet.

The buffet costs $24.95 and has special pricing for children.

The buffet hours are 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.  Regular menu items will remain available.

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has served authentic Thai cuisine to the O’Fallon community for over ten years.  They expanded into the space next door in January 2023 and added the Thai Bar.

Additionally, they recently announced opening a location in St. Louis on Hampton Avenue and a restaurant called Thai Mama in Maryland Heights in the fall of 2023.

Sunday Brunch Buffet for July 30, 2023, is as follows:

  • Bacon
  • Thai Omelet
  • Dumplings
  • Spicy Thai Papaya Salad
  • Larb Kai
  • Wonton Soup
  • Spicy Eggplant
  • Thai Kitchen Chicken
  • Pad Thai Noodle
  • Singapore Noodle
  • Yellow Curry with Chicken
  • Thai BBQ Pork Fried Rice
  • Grilled Pork with Sticky Rice
  • Pork Jerky
  • Pad woonsen Tofu
  • Pot Stickers
  • Fried Banana
  • Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
  • Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Custard
  • Thai Tea
  • Thai Coffee

Address and phone:

8632 Mexico Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: +1 636-281-2389
Website: LoveThaiSTL.com

