Thai Kitchen Announces Liquor License Upgrade

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen is a family-owned Thai restaurant chain based in the St. Louis region with four locations owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, a Thailand native who moved here in 1995.

The four locations are:

Florissant – no alcohol

O’Fallon – spirits, wine, and beer

St. Charles – wine and beer

Wentzville – spirits, wine, and beer

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently reported that they had upgraded their liquor license to include sports, wine, and beer at O’Fallon and Wentzville locations.

According to the article published in St. Louis Restaurant Review, management decided to upgrade the license after expanding the O’Fallon location, with the new expansion called “Thai Bar,” located next door to Thai Kitchen at 8630 Mexico Road in O’Fallon.

Thai Kitchen is located at 8632 Mexico Road, O’Fallon, Missouri. There are passage doors that connect the two establishments.