Thai Kitchen Announces Catering Menu – St. Louis Region

A top-rated Thai restaurant in the St. Louis region, Thai Kitchen releases a catering menu for the upcoming holidays.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen (TK) has released a catering menu perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

TK has been serving authentic Thai cuisines to the St. Louis region since 1997 and is ranked among the top-rated restaurants in the area based on online customer reviews.

St. Louis Restaurant Review awarded “Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022” to Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, owner of Thai Kitchen restaurants.

They offer four locations:

Soon, the catering menu will be available for online ordering. Additionally, the catering menu has delivery available.

Thai cuisine has been voted by consumers worldwide, making it one of the most loved cuisines. Thai cuisine is known for its beautiful colors and rich and spicy flavors.

Andie, the owner of TK, migrated to the U.S. after being raised in Bangkok, Thailand, and even owned a restaurant there. Her cuisine is completely authentic Thai, and she even uses secret family recipes to create this award-winning cuisine.

Call the location nearest to you for more details or email sasi3993@gmail.com.