Thai Bistro added to St. Louis Restaurant Directory published in St. Louis Restaurant Review.

WILDWOOD, MO (STL.News) Thai Bistro is a Thai restaurant in Wildwood, Missouri, that opened sometime in 2021 during the pandemic lockdown.

It is conveniently located in the Dierberg’s Town Center.

It is an Asian fusion of Thai and Laos cuisines created by this family-owned restaurant.

St. Louis Restaurant Review added this establishment to the list of restaurants they maintain as some of the best restaurants in the St. Louis region. The decision to add this location was due to their reviews and the small choice of Asian restaurants in the Wildwood region.

We have eaten lunch at this establishment multiple times, and the food is excellent, as well as the service.

Additionally, Thai Bistro was added to the restaurant directory category on STL.Directory.

Address, phone, and email:

2436 Taylor Road

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: (636) 821-3006

Email: ThaiBistroWildwood@gmail.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Links: