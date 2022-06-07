Texas Men Arrested for Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Two Brothers Accused of Hurling Flagpole, Large Object at Officers

(STL.News) Two Texas men were arrested today for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Brian Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Jackson, 42, both of Katy, Texas, are charged in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses. They were arrested in Katy, Texas, and are expected to make their initial court appearances later today in the Southern District of Texas.

According to court documents, the Jacksons were among rioters illegally on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6. At approximately 5 p.m. that day, they assaulted a line of law enforcement officers outside of the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace. Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers and then charged at the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield.

In a video on Brian Jackson’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, “Adam got a god-damned shield, stole it from the f—- popo.” Later, Brian Jackson “unsent” several messages that he had sent bragging about his participation in the riot and sent multiple messages asking others to delete videos and messages he had sent. Adam Jackson, meanwhile, exchanged messages with another person on Jan. 10, 2021, in which he indicated he wanted to return to Washington for the inauguration. The other person asked Adam Jackson if he brought the riot shield home with him, and Jackson responded, “No, we left them. Cost to much to ship home lol.”

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Houston Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

An indictment or complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today