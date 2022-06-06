Texas Lottery – Trust Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

Texas Lottery –Fort Worth Trust Claims $1 Million Powerball® Prize

Winning ticket was purchased in Grandview

Austin, TX (STL.News) 244 678 Trust from Fort Worth claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the Texas Lottery drawing on April 25. The ticket was purchased at Grandview Fast Stop, located at 1002 E. Criner St., in Grandview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-18-20-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (10).

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.