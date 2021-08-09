Texas lottery: Houston resident claimed $1.325 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Houston resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Lottery Two Step® prize worth $1.325 million for the drawing on July 29. The ticket was purchased at 7 Star Food Mart, located at 1415 Evergreen Drive, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (2-7-29-33) and the Bonus Ball (3).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.