Texas Lottery: Fort Worth Resident Claims $2.5 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) – A Fort Worth resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2.5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at CEFCO Food Store #71, located at 2016 S. 1st St., in Temple. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the seventh of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 40 second-tier prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even

prizes.

