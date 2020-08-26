Texas Lottery: Baytown Resident Claims $3 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Baytown resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $250 Million Cash Party. The ticket was purchased at Pinehurst Food Mart, located at 7105 N. Highway 146, in Baytown. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $250 Million Cash Party offers more than $250 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.

