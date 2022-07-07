Texas: Isaias Lorenso Santos Sentenced for Drug Conspiracy

Texas Man, Isaias Lorenso Santos Escamilla Sentenced in South Dakota for Drug Conspiracy

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a San Antonio, Texas, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on July 5, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Isaias Lorenso Santos Escamilla, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Santos Escamilla was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on November 9, 2021. He pled guilty on April 11, 2022.

Beginning on an unknown date, and continuing until on or about December 2021, Santos Escamilla reached an agreement to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in the District of South Dakota. During his involvement in the conspiracy, Santos Escamilla received cocaine from a co-conspirator and agreed to transport it to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

His co-conspirator gave him directions on where to deliver the cocaine and he expected to receive payment for delivering it. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over and discovered approximately 28 kilograms of cocaine and a firearm in the vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.

Santos Escamilla was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today