19.7 C
New York
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Texas Governor Urges Biden To Withdraw Nomination of Omarova

By Maryam Shah
0
120
Texas Governor Urges Biden To Withdraw Nomination of Omarova

Governor Abbott Urges President Biden To Withdraw Nomination of Omarova To U.S. Comptroller of the Currency

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw his nomination of Saule Omarova to Comptroller of the Currency. This letter is in response to past comments by Omarova expressing hostility towards American energy producers, including wanting businesses in the oil and gas industry “to go bankrupt.”

“Neither a president, nor his appointees, should advocate for the bankruptcy of American businesses,” reads the letter.  “As Governor of the largest oil and gas producing state in the United States, I call on you to immediately withdraw the nomination of Saule Omarova for Comptroller of the Currency. Dr. Omarova’s hostility toward the oil and gas sector and the men and women who work in the industry disqualify her from serving in your administration.”

The Comptroller of the Currency is the administrator of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a bureau within the U.S. Department of the Treasury.  The OCC charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks and federal savings associations, as well as federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Previous articleTexas Governor Names Wright as Chair of CKD Task Force
Next articleTexas Governor Appoints Three to Commission on the Arts
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,266FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News