Texas Governor Names Wright as Chair of CKD Task Force

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott named Francis Wright, M.D. as Chair of the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. The task force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.

Francis Wright, M.D. of San Antonio is the Medical Director for Transplant Care Consultants and previously served as Surgical Director and Transplant Surgeon at the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio since 1994. He did an organ transplant fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals in 1988 where he was on the surgery faculty. He was the founding director of the kidney and pancreas transplant programs at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville prior to returning to San Antonio. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, Texas Transplant Society, American Transplantation Society, and the International Transplantation Society. He has served on boards and committees for the State of Texas Kidney Foundation, the American Foundation for Donation and Transplantation, the US Renal Network 14, and the United Network for Organ Sharing. Wright received a Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.