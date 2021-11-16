19.7 C
New York
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Texas Governor Names Wright as Chair of CKD Task Force

By Maryam Shah
0
127
Texas Governor Names Wright as Chair of CKD Task Force

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott named Francis Wright, M.D. as Chair of the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for a term at the pleasure of the Governor.  The task force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.

Francis Wright, M.D. of San Antonio is the Medical Director for Transplant Care Consultants and previously served as Surgical Director and Transplant Surgeon at the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio since 1994.  He did an organ transplant fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals in 1988 where he was on the surgery faculty. He was the founding director of the kidney and pancreas transplant programs at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville prior to returning to San Antonio.  He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.  He is a member of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, Texas Transplant Society, American Transplantation Society, and the International Transplantation Society.  He has served on boards and committees for the State of Texas Kidney Foundation, the American Foundation for Donation and Transplantation, the US Renal Network 14, and the United Network for Organ Sharing.  Wright received a Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Previous articleTexas Governor Abbott Appoints Darlene Fairchild
Next articleTexas Governor Urges Biden To Withdraw Nomination of Omarova
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,266FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News