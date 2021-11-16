Texas Governor Appoints Three to Commission on the Arts

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Keenan Fletcher and Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D and reappointed Marci Roberts to the Texas Commission on the Arts for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027. The board fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit Texans in their daily lives and attract outstanding artists to become residents.

Keenan Fletcher of Llano is a full-time musician and educator. She is the owner and director of Agape Haus Music Studio; a teacher of violin, viola, cello, piano, guitar, and fiddle; a director of orchestra and chamber ensembles; and a professional violinist in classical and jazz. She is a member of the Austin Traditional Jazz Society and the Texas Old Time Fiddle Association. Additionally, she has performed with the Texas Chamber Orchestra in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Fletcher received a Bachelor of Music from The University of Texas Butler School of Music and studied with the Dorthy Delay Violin Symposium at Julliard.

Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D of Brownsville is the Executive Director of the Brownsville Community Foundation. She is a member of Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity; former Chairman of the Brownsville Red Cross, Board of Trustees Brownsville Community Foundation, and the Brownsville Task Force on Art and Culture; and former Vice Chairman Tip of Texas Girl Scout Council. She is a former Development Chairman of Guadalupe Regional Middle School and a former member of the Children’s Museum of Brownsville Board of Directors, Brownsville Junior Service League Board of Directors, Success by Six Board of Directors, Pan American Round Table 1, and the Development Board of St. Joseph Academy. Garza received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University, Master of Science from Pan American University, and Doctor of Education from The University of Texas at Austin.

Marci Roberts of Marathon is Executive Director of The Marathon Foundation and owns and operates a number of local businesses, including The French Co. Grocer, Evans Gallery, Desert Critter Wear, Marathon 2 Marathon, and Meo Design. Additionally, she is licensed by the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners as an architect and interior designer. She is President of Marathon Primary Care Services and former President and Treasurer of the Marathon Chamber of Commerce. She is the past Vice President of the South Lamar Neighborhood Association in Austin and past President of the Marathon Public Library. Roberts received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from North Texas State University.