Texas Governor Abbott Releases PSA: “Be A Good Neighbor. Be A Texan.”

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today released a public service announcement (PSA) entitled “Be A Good Neighbor. Be a Texan.” As the Lone Star State begins to open up, the Governor encourages all Texans to do their part to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by following best practices like social distancing in public, wearing a face covering, and washing hands regularly.

TRANSCRIPT:

Texans always get the job done, especially when we work together. As we safely open up our state, we need to unite as one Texas to contain COVID-19 and to get Texans back to work. If you go out in public, stay six feet apart from others, wear a face covering, and wash your hands regularly. Be a good neighbor. Be a Texan. Together, we’re going to make our way through this.

