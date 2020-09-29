Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints 4 To OneStar National Service Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Mary Grace Landrum, Lillian Lucero, James Senegal, and Corey Tabor to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2023. The commission serves as the state’s liaison to the Corporation for National and Community Service, fulfilling the duties prescribed and oversees Texas’ participation in Corporation for National and Community Service programs, and prepares a comprehensive three-year national service plan for the state annually. Additionally, this board helps to oversee the Rebuild Texas fund to help Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Mary Grace Landrum of Houston is the Owner and Principal Consultant at Landrum & Associates, and she recently retired as the Executive Director of the West Houston Leadership Institute. She is a member of the American Leadership Forum-Houston, Leadership Houston and the Houston West Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as both the vice president and secretary of the Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustees. Landrum received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Special Education from Franciscan University and a Master of Education from The University of Texas at Austin.

Lillian Lucero of Austin is a student at Loyola University Chicago pursing a degree in International Business. She is a volunteer for Capital Area Food Bank, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and WINGS Program, Inc. In recent years, she has held internships with the Texas Senate and the Miracle Foundation. Lucero is also involved in a variety of service and student organizations at Loyola, including Inside Government and the Pre-Law Society.

James Senegal of Spring is the Director of Professional Development with the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the Texas Police Association. Senegal received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University.

Corey Tabor of Manor is the Founder and President of III (Triple I) Coaching. He also serves as the Development Director for Family Restoration Coalition and The Man in Me. He serves as a Business Counselor with BiG Austin. Tabor received a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from The University of Texas at Austin and Masters of Ministry Leadership from Rockbridge Seminary.

