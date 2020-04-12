Texas Governor Abbott Prepares State Resources As Severe Weather Threatens The State

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby across the state in anticipation of severe weather expected to impact much of Texas this weekend.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered Texas A&M Forest Service Saw Crews, Texas Parks and Wildlife Water Rescue Boats, Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads, and Texas Department of State Health Services Ambulance Strike Teams. The Texas State Operations Center remains activated at Level II in support of the ongoing response to COVID-19.

“Texas is taking necessary precautions to keep our communities safe in the event of severe weather,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and listen to the guidance of local officials to protect themselves and others.”

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors. Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water. Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground. Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night. Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

State agencies involved in the response effort include the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Military Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force One and State Mass Care Team.

For additional safety tips related to severe weather, read more: http://ready.gov/severe-weather