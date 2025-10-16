A 300-Year-Old Law VS Modern Sportsbooks: The Statute of Anne vs. D.C.’s Betting Industry

(STL.News) Something odd has reappeared in the world of U.S. wagering. A little-known Delaware firm—DC Gambling Recovery LLC—is suing major sportsbook operators in Washington, D.C., invoking a 1710 statute to recover bettors’ losses. The stakes now threaten both legal precedent and industry stability in regulated gambling markets.

Industry Implications: Precedent And Liability

If DC Gambling Recovery’s legal theory succeeded, the implications would disrupt the established model for operating legal sportsbooks. Operators could face retrospective liabilities for past revenue far beyond anticipated compliance costs.

Many believe that invoking archaic statutes to recoup losses opens a Pandora’s box. We already see whispers of similar “State Name Gambling Recovery LLC” suits in states such as Ohio, Illinois, South Carolina, and Kentucky. In those states, analogous “loss recovery acts” once existed—or still do—and plaintiffs may try to revive them as leverage against legal operators.

On the flip side, states should act quickly to cement statutory clarity. If regulators ensure explicit immunity from loss recovery claims in enabling legislation, they shield the industry and protect consumers from unintended legal windfalls that fund opportunistic litigation. But aside from all the drama, players can and will still find reputable credit card casinos to play at until the entire case is resolved. These offer a wide selection of games and jackpots and are a known hit throughout the United States.

For now, the biggest gamble is whether courts accept the statute theory at all. Many legal observers describe it as clever but unlikely to survive robust motion practice. One industry warning is clear: if regulated operators become fair game for centuries-old liability claims, their willingness to invest in new markets may decline. Risk premiums would soar; some might walk away from lower-margin jurisdictions. Still, uncertainty lingers. Even if D.C. prevails, plaintiffs could adapt, advance alternative theories (such as deceptive practices or regulatory shortfalls), or test liability in less-regulated spaces.

Origins And Legal Basis: What Is The Statute Of Anne In D.C.?

The Statute of Anne, originally a British act passed in 1710, allowed gambles exceeding certain sums to be reclaimed and empowered third parties to sue if the original gambler did not act promptly. In Washington, that law survives in D.C. Code §?16?1702, granting recovery rights for wagers of $25 or more.

Under the D.C. version, if a gambler does not file a suit within three months, a third party can step in and sue for treble damages—half of which goes to the plaintiff and half to D.C. itself. The plaintiff in the current case, DC Gambling Recovery LLC, claims it has no direct link to any individual bettor. Its position is that the statute gives it standing to assert claims on behalf of unnamed bettors.

In its complaint, the firm argues that modern sportsbook operations violate this law because losses beyond $25 should be recoverable. The case, of course, does not stop there, as they further claim that the D.C. Council is attempting to exempt sports betting from the statute. They do so by citing that the statute conflicts with federal law (PASPA), which is their main argument that it cannot be used to shield operators from this proposal. The entire D.C. sports betting market is currently in turmoil, and maybe even built on a legal loophole.

If that was not enough, there is one more pillar of argument supporting their claim, but this one does not go back 300 years. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA from applying to D.C. The verdict’s grounds stand on the Tenth Amendment, where the plaintiffs contend that D.C., not the state, is not covered by it. Thus, PASPA’s prohibition is alleged to constrain the District still.

But many lawyers see that line of reasoning as fragile. Since D.C. legalized sports betting in 2019 under the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act (SWLAA) and Congress has not intervened, many observers believe PASPA’s principles have effectively been neutralized across jurisdictions, including D.C.

Opponents also argue that when a later-enacted law conflicts with an earlier one, the newer statute prevails. The legalization regime (SWLAA) arguably implicitly repeals or overrides the statute’s application to modern sports wagering. Some sportsbook operators also maintain that the Statute of Anne never contemplated organized sports wagering. Its text refers broadly to “cards, dice, or any other game,” not athletic events.

The D.C. Response: Moving Quickly To Immunize Legal Betting

Once lawsuits hit, D.C. officials sprang into action. The FY?2026 $22 billion budget passed by the D.C. Council includes a retroactive clause exempting sports wagering, poker, bingo, lottery, and other regulated gambling activities from the law.

That change aims to render the lawsuit moot. Should the mayor sign it—and Congress decline interference—the statute-based claims would lose their legal foundation. Yet the plaintiffs argue the retroactive carve-out violates fairness principles and deprives them of a vested right to litigate losses. They maintain that the statute continues to apply.

D.C.’s Attorney General has urged courts to reject the suit. The city argues that maintaining overlap between the statute and SWLAA would create legal tension. It also filed a brief supporting dismissal and warned against giving the old law modern teeth.

Why This Lawsuit Feels Messy (And Fragile)

Several factors weaken the plaintiff’s case. First, the attempt to apply PASPA in D.C. raises novel constitutional questions. Because D.C. is not a state, arguments grounded in the Tenth Amendment may not extend. Courts may balk at retroactively removing rights that have already been asserted.

Finally, there’s a reputational issue. The plaintiff is opaque—no public link to real bettors. That makes the suit appear opportunistic, more profit-seeking than consumer-protective. All in all, the theory seems long on drama, short on certitude.

What To Watch Next

Will the mayor sign the budget amendment and carry the carve-out into law? Will Congress challenge or block it? Those questions may decide whether the case ever reaches a full hearing. If the court allows the statute claims to proceed, operators must prepare discovery, damages calculations, and a defense strategy. Even facing dismissal, legal costs would be substantial.

And across the U.S., other states will monitor this closely. If any version of a “gambling recovery” suit survives, it could embolden a wave of similar claims. In regulated gambling, legal clarity is as important as consumer demand. This case looms as a test of how ancient statutes adapt to 21st-century wagering.