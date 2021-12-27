Texas Governor Abbott Pardons Gary Lynn Dickey

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott granted pardon to Gary Lynn Dickey

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Gary Lynn Dickey, D.O.B. August 19, 1979, was sentenced in the County Court at Law of Washington County on October 29, 1997, to twenty-four months of deferred adjudication probation for two counts of the offense of Burglary of a Vehicle, Cause No. 97-514; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

GARY LYNN DICKEY

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HIS CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. 97-514, IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 23rd day of December, 2021.

Governor Greg Abbott

View the proclamation.