Texas Governor Abbott Pardons Christina Marie Edgar

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott granted pardon to Christina Marie Edgar

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Christina Marie Edgar, formerly Christina Marie Emmert, D.O.B. January 21, 1969, was sentenced in the 7th Criminal District Court of Dallas County on January 29, 2013, to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine for the offense of Theft Aggregate 1500, Cause No. F-1000776-Y; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

CHRISTINA MARIE EDGAR

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HER CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. F-1000776-Y, IN DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 23rd day of December, 2021.

Governor Greg Abbott

View the proclamation.