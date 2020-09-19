Texas Governor Abbott Lowers Flags To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott today ordered all Texas flags to be lowered to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”

