Texas Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Austin Stabbing

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott Friday issued the following statement after the stabbing of at least three people overnight in Austin:

“City of Austin leaders have allowed lawlessness throughout the capital city that is resulting in violence against Austin residents, including those who are homeless. Last night’s tragedy that left three injured is just the most recent instance of this violence. This rise in violence has corresponded with the revocation of the camping ban that the Austin City Council passed in June. Public endangerment and murder can no longer be tolerated because of the actions—and inactions—by city officials. Mayor Adler and the City Council should reinstate the camping ban and restore the rule of law in Austin. The city’s gamble on these reckless policies has been a loser and must end now.”