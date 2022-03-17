Texas Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable In Houston

Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable In Houston On Texas Business Climate

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott held a roundtable at Pieper-Houston Electric to discuss Texas’ strong business climate and its continuing rapid growth. Representative Lacey Hull, Annie Spilman of the National Federation of Independent Business Texas, and leadership from Pieper-Houston Electric joined the Governor’s roundtable.

“People often ask how we get so many companies to move to Texas and how we have kept our economy growing year after year—but the answer is simple: we partner with our business community and provide them with the resources and support they need to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “It is because of companies like Pieper-Houston Electric and its employees that the state’s economy continues to grow and expand, building a more prosperous future for every Texan. Our business owners, entrepreneurs, and workforce are who make Texas exceptional, because when they succeed, Texas succeeds.”

During the event, Governor Abbott talked about the crucial importance of small businesses in the Texas economy and discussed how during the recent legislative sessions, Texas took action to make the state’s business climate even better. Governor Abbott mentioned the measures taken to reduce property taxes, pass COVID-19 liability protections for small businesses, and cut red tape so business expansion continues. He added how industries, including the construction and energy industries, continue to experience rapid growth, and discussed with the roundtable how to keep Texas on a path for growth and prosperity.

The Lone Star State continues to set new records for employment. Texas has added nearly 700,000 jobs since January 2021 and job activity and hiring efforts by Texas employers continues to grow.

Founded in 1958, Pieper-Houston Electric designs, builds, and maintains electrical systems for commercial properties throughout the greater Houston area.