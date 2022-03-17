Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Six To OneStar Foundation

Governor Abbott Appoints Six To OneStar Foundation

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathy Kabell and Rev. Moises Molina and reappointed Benjamin A. Montañez to the OneStar Foundation for terms set to expire on March 15, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Sara Ramirez and reappointed Michael Parker and Robert G. “Bob” Wright, II for terms set to expire on March 15, 2024. The OneStar Foundation provides technical assistance, education, information and other support to Texas’ extensive volunteer community, and works to improve and strengthen the state’s volunteerism and community service infrastructure.

Kathy Kabell of Wichita Falls is the Supervisory Manager at the MWH Group, PC. She is a member of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, TXCPA, AICPA, and the AICPA Nonprofit Certification Section. Additionally, she is a director of COPAS and Rolling Meadows Retirement Community and President of TXCPA – Wichita Falls Chapter. She volunteers as Treasurer and Director for Wichita County Child Welfare Board and Outreach Chairman for Faith Lutheran Church. Kabell received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University and a Not-for-Profit Certificate from American Institute of CPAs.

Rev. Moises Molina of Brownsville is Co-Pastor of Iglesia Bautista Jerico. He volunteers as Director and President of STORGE Kids and Vice President of RGV R.E.A.D.Y. COAD. Molina received a Bachelor of Business Management and a Certified Public Manager Certification from The University of Texas at Brownsville and is currently enrolled in the Master of Theological Studies Program at Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary.

Benjamin A. Montañez of San Antonio is an attorney at Norton Rose Fulbright. Previously, he served as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State in Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United Nations, and Washington, D.C. He is a board member of the World Affairs Council of San Antonio, Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council, and the Harvard Club of San Antonio. Montañez received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University, a Master of Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, a Master of Letters in International Business from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

Sara Ramirez of Austin is Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Central Texas. She is a member of the Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Central Texas VOAD and is Co-Chair of the Catholic Charities USA – Executive Committee. Additionally, she is a board director at Our Kids at Heart. Ramirez received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas Tech University and a Master of Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Michael Parker of Weatherford is a civil trial attorney and managing partner of Parker LLP, a national transportation and insurance litigation law firm. He currently holds the rank of Major in the Texas State Guard and previously served with distinction in the California State Guard. He is a member of the Federal Bar Association and its Ethics Committee, Access to Justice Committee, and the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the United States Court of Appeal for the Armed Forces and member of National Board of Trial Advocacy, a lifetime member of the State Guard Association of the United States and the National Guard Association of Texas. He is chair of the State Guard Association of the United States – JAG Training Academy. Parker received a Bachelor of Science from Pepperdine University and a Juris Doctor degree with honors from Whittier Law School.

Robert G. “Bob” Wright, II of Dallas is founding member and lead corporate and finance attorney of Wright Connatser PLLC. He is a senior lecturer on entrepreneurship and social entrepreneurship at The University of Texas at Dallas. Previously, he built and managed two computer game companies – ION Storm and Edge of Reality. He has served as a member of the Texas Emerging Technology Fund Advisory Committee and as member of the Camp Fire USA Board of Trustees. Wright received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Allegheny College and a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.