Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Rebecca Cantu-Serrano

Governor Abbott Appoints Cantu-Serrano To Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rebecca Cantu-Serrano to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Rebecca Cantu-Serrano of Houston is Vice President of Operations and Accounting at USI Federal Credit Union. She is a member of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer at the Pasadena Strawberry Festival. Cantu-Serrano received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston Clear Lake.