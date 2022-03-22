Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Lizcano, Lemaux To Texas Commission On Law Enforcement

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mario Lizcano and reappointed Kim Lemaux to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for terms set to expire on August 30, 2027. The commission establishes and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

Mario Lizcano of Pharr is an administrator of corporate affairs at DHR Health. He is certified as a volunteer firefighter with the State Firefighters’ & Fire Marshals’ Association, and has served as a basic emergency medical technician with the Texas Health and Human Services for a combined 20 years. Additionally, he is Chairman of the board of the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chairman of the Pharr Economic Development Authority, incoming President of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, and Board President of Pharr Housing Authority. Lizcano received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas-Pan American.

Kim Lemaux of Arlington is the Chief of Police for The University of Texas at Arlington with 40 years serving in law enforcement. She is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Texas Police Chiefs Association, and North Texas Police Chiefs Association. Lemaux received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington and a master’s degree in security management from American Public University.