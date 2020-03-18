Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Guthrie To Nueces River Authority Board Of Directors

(STL.News) – Governor Abbott has appointed Lana Guthrie to the Nueces River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The authority shall administer the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Lana Guthrie of Rocksprings is a rancher in Edwards County and a retired County Deputy. She is a former board member of Heart of Texas Children’s Advocacy Canter, The Ark Domestic Violence Shelter, Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers Board, and Children’s Advocacy Center Lee, Fayette, Bastrop. Guthrie attended Southwest Texas Junior College.

