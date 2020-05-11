Texas Gov. Abbott Appoints Streepey And Moore To State Board For Educator Certification

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jean Streepey and Julia Moore to the State Board for Educator Certification for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Jean Streepey of Dallas is a seventh grade math teacher for Highland Park Independent School District. She is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Texas Classroom Teachers Association, Council of Presidential Awardees in Mathematics, and both the National and Texas Councils of Teachers of Mathematics and a former member Association of Texas Professional Educators. Additionally, she is a warehouse volunteer for the North Texas Food Bank and a volunteer for Girl Scouts. Streepey received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University, Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University, and a Master of Education in Education Policy from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Julia Moore of Pflugerville is the founder of Julia Faye Consulting, a public relations consulting firm, Texas outreach director of EdChoice, an account manager for Steinhauser Strategies, and an advisor to other national education organizations. She is a member of the Austin Liberty Leadership Council and former chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Austin Steering Committee. Julia received a Bachelor of Science in Political Communication and a certification in Ethics & Leadership in Law, Politics, and Government from The University of Texas at Austin.

