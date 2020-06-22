Texas Gov. Abbott Appoints Oakley And Wilson To Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bruce Oakley and Randy Wilson to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports for terms set to expire on September 1, 2020 and September 1, 2021, respectively.

Bruce Oakley of Houston is a Partner at Hogan Lovells US, LLP, and previously served as Judge of the 234th Judicial District Court in Harris County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, International Association of Defense Counsel, Bar of the Supreme Court of the U.S., and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit. Additionally, he is a board member of the Harris County Houston Sports Association and a former board member of the Harris County Children’s Protective Services and the Harris County Juvenile Probation Board. Oakley received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University.

Randy Wilson of Houston is a Partner at Susman Godfrey, and previously served as Judge of the 157th Judicial District Court in Harris County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, American Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists. Additionally, he is a former board member of Star of Hope and Main Street Ministries and a former Elder for the First Presbyterian Church of Houston. Wilson received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law School.

