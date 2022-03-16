Texas: Arturo Flores Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Texas Man, Arturo Flores Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth Trafficking in Iowa

Flores was driving a car with two young children as passengers while transporting over 4 pounds of meth from Texas to Iowa.

(STL.News) A man who possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced on March 14, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City.

Arturo Flores, 23, from Eagle Pass, Texas, pled guilty on November 3, 2021 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court showed that on June 16, 2021, in Sioux City, Iowa, law enforcement stopped Flores for several traffic violations, including speeding. A female passenger, her baby and an 11-year old were also in the vehicle. After a K-9 (drug dog) alerted on the vehicle, law enforcement located and seized over 4 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a drink cooler in front of the front passenger’s seat. Police also found over $2,000 cash in the passenger’s purse, and a small rock of methamphetamine found in the driver’s side door pocket. Flores admitted that he had acquired the methamphetamine in South Texas and was bringing it to Iowa for further distribution.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Flores was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and must serve a term of five years of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Flores remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today