Terry Pegues Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Convicted Felon, Terry Pegues Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Terry Pegues, 27, has been sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on May 28, 2019, officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call on Lenow Park Drive. As officers arrived on the scene, they were informed by several individuals that they had been robbed by “Lil Terry” aka Terry Pegues. The victims advised Pegues pointed an AK assault-style rifle and demanded money. As the victims disbursed their money, one of them pulled a gun and fired at the defendant. Pegues returned fire and fled. Investigators recovered five spent 5.56 shell casings at the scene which were attributed to the gun fired by Pegues. No injuries were reported.

On July 6, 2021, Pegues pled guilty.

In 2014, Pegues was previously sentenced to three years’ incarceration for two robberies in state court. In 2017, he was sentenced in federal court to 37 months followed by three years supervised released for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On November 1, 2019, United States District Judge Samuel H. Mays sentenced Pegues to 24 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release to be served consecutive to any sentence he received in the new case. As a result of his felony convictions, Pegues is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

On March 10, 2022, United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr., sentenced Pegues to 96 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force. The PSN initiative is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our communities safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Sam Winnig and Assistant United States Attorney Raney Irwin prosecuted this case. SAUSA Winnig was assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today