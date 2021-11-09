Terrion Jones Sentenced for Attempted Carjacking

Twenty-Year Old, Terrion Jones Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Carjacking and Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

Memphis, TN (STL.News) Terrion Jones, 20, has been sentenced to 111 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on December 28, 2019, co-defendant Demetrius Williams and Terrion Jones contacted a third-party to take them to the mall. As the vehicle arrived, Jones got in the back seat of the vehicle. Williams asked the victim to pick up an additional female passenger behind the apartment building. Upon arriving to the back of the building, Jones got out of the car under the guise of getting another passenger.

As Jones opened the door, Williams brandished a handgun and told the victim “Get out of the car, so I don’t have to shoot you.” The victim resisted and Jones punched her. Williams eventually gave Jones the gun and told Jones to shoot the victim. Jones pointed the gun at the victim, and she ran away. An armed citizen intervened, and the suspects fled the scene. Jones and Williams were identified as the suspects and placed in custody several days later.

Jones pled guilty to attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence on August 5, 2021.

On September 15, 2021, Williams pled guilty to attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Sentencing is set for December 15, 2021.

On November 3, 2021, U.S. Senior District Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Jones to 111 months in federal prison to be followed by three years’ supervised release, and a $2,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Rogers and Gregory Wagner are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today