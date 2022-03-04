Targeting Russian Elites & Defense Enterprises

Targeting Russian Elites and Defense Enterprises of Russian Federation

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following factsheet:

Today, the Department of State and the Department of Treasury have taken additional sweeping actions as part of our response, together with our allies and partners, to the premeditated, unprovoked Russian war against Ukraine. These actions make it clear that there is nowhere to hide for individuals and entities that support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

TARGETING RUSSIAN ELITES

The Department of State is targeting Russian elites and their financial networks. Today, the Department has designated:

Dmitry Peskov, the chief propagandist of the Russian Federation and Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation, pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) of E.O. 14024.

Boris Rotenberg and SMP Bank

SMP Bank is being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of EO 14024 for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation and Boris Rotenberg for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of SMP Bank, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(C) of EO 14024.

Arkady Rotenberg is being designated for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation, pursuant to section 1(a)(ii)(F) of EO 14024. Rotenberg owns PSJC Mosotrest, which has contributed to the construction and maintenance of the Kerch Bridge between Russia and Crimea. Russia undertook construction of the Bridge in furtherance of its illegitimate assertion of sovereignty over Ukraine.

Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Rostec, is being designated for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(A) of EO 14024.

Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of VEB, is being designated for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation, pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(A) of EO 14024.

Family members of Sergei Chemezov, Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, and Igor Shuvalov, who are being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(v) of EO 14024 for being the spouse or adult child of a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to section 1(a)(ii) or 1(a)(iii) of E.O. 14024, are:

Stanislav Sergeyevich Chemezov

Alexander Sergeevich Chemezov

Sergey Sergeevich Chemezov

Anastasiya Mikhailovna Ignatova

Igor Arkadyevich Rotenberg

Liliya Arkadievna Rotenberg

Pavel Arkadyevich Rotenberg

Boris Borisovich Rotenberg

Roman Borisovich Rotenberg

Karina Yurevna Rotenberg

Olga Viktorovna Shuvalova

Evgeny Igorevich Shuvalov

Maria Igorevna Shuvalova

Companies owned or controlled by, or that have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, designated members of the Shuvalov family, pursuant to section 1(a)(vii) of EO 14024.

Sova Nedvizhimost

Avanfort OOO

Firma Veardon OOO

Zareche-4 OOO

Limited Liability Company Nemchinovo Investments OOO

Altitude X3 Ltd

The Department has also identified one private aircraft, LX-MOW, as blocked property of Altitude X3 Ltd.

TARGETING RUSSIA’S DEFENSE ENTERPRISES

Russia’s defense enterprises are at the core of Putin’s war machine. These enterprises design, develop, and produce the weaponry that Putin’s military is using to attack Ukraine. As a part of our effort to impose massive and severe costs on the Government of Russia for its war in Ukraine, today the Department of State is designating 22 Russian defense-related entities that are critical to Russia’s war effort. Specifically, the following 21 entities are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because they are persons who operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

Izhevsk Unmanned Systems Research and Production Associated Limited Liability Company is a Russian defense company that makes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Russia’s military. Russian-backed forces involved in the destabilization of Ukraine have used these UAVs in their military operations.

JSC Research and Production Association Kvant is a Russian defense company that produces electronic warfare systems whose electronic warfare systems have been used by Russian-backed forces involved in the destabilization of Ukraine.

Kurganmashzavod is a Russian defense company that develops and produces infantry fighting vehicles.

Kurganmashzavod infantry fighting vehicles have been used by Russian-backed forces involved in the destabilization of Ukraine.

Joint Stock Company Research and Production Corporation Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya is a Russian defense company that develops missiles, air-defense systems, anti-tank weapons, and other military equipment for the Russian military.

Joint Stock Company Federal Scientific and Production Center Titan Barrikady is a Russian defense entity that produces missiles for the Russian military.

Komsomolsk-on-amur Aviation Plant is a Russian defense entity that produces fighter aircraft for Russia’s military.

Makeyev State Missile Center is a Russian defense entity that produces missiles for Russia’s military.

JSC Central Research Institute of Automation and Hydraulics is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces missiles for Russia’s military.

UEC-Saturn is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for Russia’s military, including for military aviation and frigates.

Design Bureau of Special Machine Building is a Russian defense entity that develops military equipment for Russia’s military, including missile and missile-defense systems.

Joint Stock Company Salavat Chemical Plant manufactures products for the enterprises of the Russian Ministry of Defense and has described itself as a leading chemical enterprise of Russia’s defense industrial complex.

Joint Stock Company Avangard is a Russian defense industry organization that has been involved in the production of Russian armored vehicles for Russia’s defense sector and the development of Russian missiles.

Radioavtomatika is an entity that specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia’s defense industry.

JSC Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association Plant Named After V.P. Chkalov is a Russian defense entity that produces military unmanned aerial vehicles and bomber aircraft for the Russian military.

Irkutsk Aviation Plant is a Russian defense entity that produces fighter aircraft for the Russian military.

ODK-UMPO Engine Building Enterprise is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for fighter aircraft for the Russian military.

Nizhny Novgorod Aviation Plant Sokol is a Russian defense entity that develops fighter aircraft for the Russian military.

All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Aviation Materials is a Russian defense entity that provides specialized materials for Russian military weapons systems, including attack helicopters and missiles.

Aviastar-SP Aircraft Manufacturing Enterprise is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers military aircraft for Russia’s military.

Public Joint-Stock Company ODK-Kuznetsov is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers engines for bomber aircraft for the Russian military.

Joint Stock Company ODK-Klimov is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for attack helicopters for the Russian military.

In addition, the State Department is designating The Planar Company pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i) because it is a person who operates or has operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. The Planar Company is a Russian technology company that provides high-technology solutions for Russian industrial enterprises, specializing in additive technologies and 3-D printing. It specializes in procuring foreign technology for Russia’s military programs, including Russia’s military space programs, and its primary customer is the Izhevsk Radio Plant, which develops items and technologies for Russia’s military.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will add the individuals and entities above to the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons. As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.