Tama: Stephen Albert Convicted of Sexual Abuse

Stephen Albert Who Had Sex With Minor Convicted of Sexual Abuse

He Used Threats and Placed the Victim in Fear in Order to Cause Her to Engage in Sex

(STL.News) A man who had sex with a minor was convicted by a jury today after a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Stephen Albert, age 50, from Tama, Iowa, was convicted of one count of sexual abuse by threat and force and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. The verdict was returned this afternoon following less than two hours of jury deliberations.

The evidence at trial showed that, beginning in the summer of 2012 and continuing through October 2016, Albert sexually assaulted a child on the Meskwaki Settlement. The sexual assaults took place in various homes on the Settlement as well as at Albert’s place of employment.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Albert remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Albert faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lisa C. Williams and Emily K. Nydle and was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Meskwaki Nation Police Department, the Tama City Police Department, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today