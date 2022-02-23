Tallahassee: Kristopher Blake Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Identity Thief, Kristopher Blake Hill Sentenced To 45 Months In Prison For Fraud, Possession Of Stolen Mail And Identity Theft

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Kristopher Blake Hill, 40, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to charges of bank fraud, identity fraud, access device fraud, possession of stolen mail, and aggravated identity theft. Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentence.

“Our citizens and their personal identifying information are the constant targets of devious criminals who would rather steal than earn an honest living,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “With our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to vigorously identifying and prosecuting those individuals who steal the identities of others and use that identifying information to fraudulently obtain money to which they are not entitled.”

Court documents reflect that between July 1, 2020, and December 4, 2020, Hill passed multiple counterfeit checks at grocery stores and retail stores in Tallahassee, Florida, Crawfordville, Florida, and in the state of Georgia. Hill was subsequently arrested at a hotel in Tallahassee where he was found in possession of stolen mail, stolen checks, and counterfeit checks. The investigation revealed that Hill used the stolen checks to create counterfeit checks that he fraudulently passed as genuine financial instruments. Additionally, a search of Hill’s computer revealed numerous fraudulent Georgia Driver’s Licenses, each bearing Hill’s own image, name, and the names of other individuals. Hill’s computer also contained personal identification information of third parties, to include more than 100 genuine social security numbers.

“Postal Inspectors will continue the long tradition of protecting the sanctity of the U.S. Mail system and protect our customers,” said Joseph Cronin, Inspector in Charge, United States Postal Inspection Service – Miami Division.

Hill’s imprisonment will be followed by three years of supervised release. The court ordered Hill to pay restitution to Capital City Bank, SunTrust Bank, and Thomasville National Bank. As part of the sentence imposed, the Court ordered the forfeiture of Hill’s computer and cell phones, 14 Georgia Driver Licenses, 30 blank plastic cards, 101 fraudulent and blank checks, and currency.

This case was jointly investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, and the Thomas County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Justin M. Keen and Kaitlin Weiss prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today