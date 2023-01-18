Take Your Startup to the Next Level: Apply for YC in 2023!

(STL.News) If you’re a startup business looking for some funding, you have probably already heard about the company Y Combinator (YC).

Since its launch in 2005, YC has helped countless startups to accelerate their business. Many hottest companies today, like Airbnb, DoorDash, Dropbox, Reddit, and Scribd, got their start at YC. And if you’re planning to apply, you might also want to check out YC-backed companies last 2021 for reference.

Start Young

A majority of YC founders are under the age of 30. The 20s are the best time to start a company early because you have the fewest obligations.

While you can get a big company job in your 20s, only at this time do you not think about family and mortgage. It is the period when you have more time to come up with ideas. And big companies are aware of this, which is why they take talented people and lock them down.

3 Key Things YC Looks For

Are you planning to apply to YC’s Winter 2023 funding cycle? With an acceptance rate of about 1.5 to 2 percent, how can you increase your chances of getting accepted?

Here are three key things YC looks for when choosing startups.

1) Technical Talent

It’s crucial that you have someone on the team who can build the thing you want to sell to customers. Most aspiring business founders don’t have the technicalTalentt on their team. They think they can outsource the work as long as they have the funding.

It’s important to build a team first, come up with an idea, then get funding. It isn’t easy to sell a product or service if you don’t know what it’s all about. When you have the techniTalentlent, it’s easier to work on it and convince people that it’s a good idea.

2) Trendy sectors

As the YC Request for Startups (RFS) page mentioned, “Many of the best ideas we’ve funded were ones that surprised us, not ones we were waiting for.” That said, you should check out the YC’s list and see if there’s a special area in line with your business idea.

High on the list are startups applying research to artificial intelligence (AI). Next is biotechnology, wherein YC emphasized, “If the bad guys can create new infectious diseases quickly, it’d be nice if the good guys could create new cures and vaccines quickly as well.”

3) Customers

When starting a company, you must know your potential customers and, preferably, you already have existing ones. Having customers shows YC that people actually “need” your product or service.

While it’s important to get funding, you should rely more on customers than investors.

How To Apply

The application for the Winter 2023 deadline was September 12, 2022. However, YC said they’ll continue accepting applications until January 2023. While they’ll review late applications, expect that they might not be able to respond to you until the batch starts in January.

Take time to look at YC’s application page if you’re preparing to apply. While there are only a few investors who can give you the funding you need, continue working on your business idea. By taking action and going at it long enough, you’ll achieve success.