Syracuse: Rory Williams Pleads Guilty to Distribution of “Molly”

Syracuse Man, Rory R. Williams Pleads Guilty to Distribution of “Molly”

Rory R. Williams, aka “Wildman,” aka “Wild,” aka “Man,” aka “Shawn Carter,” age 45, of Syracuse, New York, pled guilty yesterday to distributing N-Ethylpentylone, also known as “molly,” a Schedule I controlled substance.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Matt Scarpino, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Lieutenant Timothy Pritchard of the Oswego County Drug Task Force, and Chief Joseph Cecile of the Syracuse Police Department.

As part of his guilty plea yesterday, Williams admitted that on November 30, 2021, he distributed approximately 267 grams (approximately 10 ounces) of N-Ethylpentylone, also known as “molly,” to a customer outside his residence in Syracuse, New York, in exchange for $2,500.

Williams also admitted to distributing controlled substances on other occasions: on March 10, 2022, Williams gave another individual approximately 770 grams of N,N-dimethylpentylone (dipentylone), to deliver to a customer in Oswego, New York, and on December 21, 2020, the defendant distributed approximately 388 grams of eutylone to a customer outside his residence in Syracuse.

Both dipentylone and eutylone are also known as “molly.” Williams further admitted that on March 10, 2022, he possessed at his residence approximately 7 kilograms of dipentylone, which he intended to distribute to others. Williams also admitted that $203,204 in cash found at his residence was drug proceeds and agreed to its forfeiture.

At sentencing, currently scheduled for November 10, 2022, Williams faces a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Oswego County Drug Task Force (comprised of Special Agents of HSI, members of the Oswego City Police Department, Fulton Police Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol), the Drug Enforcement Administration, Syracuse Police Department, and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie.

