(STL.News) Skin cancer is one of the most talked about of all the cancers, it is one of the most well known because everyone seems to know someone with it. It is a dreadful thing to think of but one day if you are not careful you could get this common diagnosis. There are plenty of things you can do to avoid getting this bad news. Some of the symptoms of skin cancer are pretty well known. But there are things you can look for, and things you can do early on to prevent getting skin cancer in the first place. Today, I want to go over some of my research findings about skin cancer in the following article titled Symptoms of skin cancer: What to expect and how to get relief.

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells, it most often develops on skin exposed to the sun. But this common form of cancer can also occur on areas of your skin not ordinarily exposed to sunlight. There are three major types of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Healthcare professionals advise people to check for signs of skin cancer regularly throughout the year. Early detection improves the outlook of each type of skin cancer. In fact, just checking your skin regularly, on your own, or by a doctor, can improve your chances of early detection significantly.

But, what are some of the symptoms of skin cancer? You should be concerned about the appearance of a shiny pink, red, pearly, or translucent bump. Or, pink skin growths or lesions with raised borders that are crusted in the center. And, be on the lookout for a raised reddish patch of skin that may crust or itch, but is usually not painful. Or, a white, yellow, or waxy area with a poorly defined border that may resemble a scar. If you even have the slightest bit of anything like what’s listed above you simply must get it checked out by your doctor or dermatologist immediately. Do not wait, waiting is the leading cause of future problems. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to treat.

Here are a few more signs and symptoms of squamous cell carcinomas, the second most common form of skin cancer. Be on the lookout for persistent, scaly red patches with irregular borders that may bleed easily. Or, open sore that does not go away for weeks. And look for a raised growth with a rough surface that is indented in the middle. Or, lastly, a wart-like growth. If you notice anything like any of these symptoms then you may have skin cancer, and you absolutely need to go and get it checked out by a medical professional.

When it comes to skin cancer, the treatments are as varied as the types of skin cancer. It all depends on the size, depth, type, and location of the growths. Some of the most common procedures include freezing the growths with liquid nitrogen. When it thaws, the dead tissue simply sheds, and it is no longer malignant. Or, surgery to excise the growth or lesion. This may be used on any type of skin cancer. The doctor cuts out the cancerous tissue as well as a margin of healthy skin surrounding it.

One great way to make sure you get looked at in time is to talk to your doctor and other health care professionals and make sure to include skin exams as part of routine health check-ups. Many doctors also recommend that you check your own skin about once a month. Look at your skin in a well-lit room in front of a full-length mirror. Use a hand-held mirror to look at areas that are hard to see. But, if you learn one thing today, it is that you should immediately seek a professional’s guidance if you see any sign and symptoms of skin cancer, your life depends on it.