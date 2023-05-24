Sweetie Cup Thai Café to Close for the Holiday Weekend

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe to Close for Memorial Day Weekend

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is an award-winning Thai restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri. They announced on their website that they would be closed from May 27th thru May 29th so owners and staff can also spend time with their families. However, they will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, May 30th, to serve their customers.

They are an award-winning restaurant recently featured in a restaurant review published by St. Louis Restaurant Review, naming them the region’s highest-rated Thai restaurant.

Additionally, they recently announced they were offering delivery using Uber Eats, which is online now. Finally, DoorDash is coming soon to help deliver their award-winning Thai cuisine with delivery.

Address, phone, and email:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Ballwin, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>