Suspects Sought in Robbery, 2400 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:52 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a firearm and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has information in reference to this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

