Suspects Sought in Looting of Restaurant by Richmond Police

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police Department detectives need the public’s assistance to identify the three individuals in the photos who looted a restaurant during the recent unrest.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, officers were called to a restaurant in the 700 block of North Lombardy Street which had been damaged by rioters. The three individuals in the photos were seen on security cameras entering the restaurant and stealing cash and other items.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

