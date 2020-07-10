Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Sought Suspect in an Armed Robbery – Reward Offered

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the 2900 block of W Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:39 am, suspects entered the residence under construction at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished handguns. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property. The suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

