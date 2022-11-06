Sun Pharma plans to focus on market share, sales in bid to outdo rivals

, India‘s largest drug maker, said it is focused on expanding reach, gaining market share across therapeutic segments and improving overall salesforce productivity, as it wants to outperform industry growth in the domestic formulation business.

As part of the strategy to stay ahead of its rivals in the highly fragmented domestic formulation business, Sun Pharma has embarked on major salesforce expansion by adding over 1,000 people per year in the last two years (2021 & 2022). It has a field strength of around 12,000 people, the largest in India.

“We’re not losing our focus on productivity as we keep expanding. Our idea for (field force) expansion is decluttering our portfolio, we have a large number of brands for promotion,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of Sun Pharma’s India Business.

Ganorkar said another focus of expansion includes covering more territories and going deeper into the markets.

“Some of the products like anti-diabetic medicines, they are first prescribed by specialists, and then general practitioners (GPs), we also go in the similar direction,” Ganorkar said.

India formulation business contributed about one-third of the company’s ?38,655 crore revenues in FY22. Sun Pharma is ranked No.1, with a market share that has increased by 0.5% to 8.6% over the last one year, as per AWACS MAT September-2022 report. Sun Pharma has leadership in volume of prescriptions in 12 different specialties that include cardio, diabetes, neuro, psychiatry, gastro, nephro among others. Sun Pharma on an average launches 40 products in India. Around 33 brands of Sun Pharma are in the top 300 of the Indian pharmaceutical market. Its top-10 brands contribute around 18% of India revenues, signifying low product concentration. “My message to my team always is to grow faster than the market… maintain our market leadership,” Ganorkar added.

Ganorkar said the company follows a science-based marketing approach, where it is investing on clinical trials for many of its products to generate more evidence on the Indian population, and has become a key knowledge partner for its doctors.

Beyond salesforce expansion, Sun Pharma is busy bringing technically complex products which are based on new drug delivery systems (NDDS) and novel formulations developed through internal research and development. Sun Pharma has launched chemotherapy medications such as gemcitabine and pemetrexed in ready-to-use (RTU) premixed bags, that saves time.