Summerset Woman Indicted for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Summerset, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Attempted Exploitation of a Minor, Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet, and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity.

Emily Nicole Yeary, age 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on August 22, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges relate to Yeary attempting to sexually exploit a 14-year-old and transporting the minor across state lines for sexual activity. The charges are merely an accusation and Yeary is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Galena Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the case.

Yeary was detained pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today